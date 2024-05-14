Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,100 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 553,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

ANIX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. 35,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,905. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $5.13.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $399,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 15,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 838,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,009 shares of company stock valued at $182,130 in the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

