Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $108.11 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,067,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,689 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $108,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

BMY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.71. 13,222,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,504,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

