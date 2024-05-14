Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,145 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $99,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,902 shares of company stock worth $49,403,092 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,238,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,672. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $77.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

