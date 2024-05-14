Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 21,522 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $98,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.94. 2,679,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.12. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $212.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

