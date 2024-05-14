Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,007 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Chubb worth $97,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.16. 1,136,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,864. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

