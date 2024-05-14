Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $79,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.38. 778,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.24 and a 200 day moving average of $253.06.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

