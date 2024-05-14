Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $78.26 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 593,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $153.68. 1,982,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

