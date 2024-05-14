EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,758 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $77,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.43. 2,336,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,289. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.05.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

