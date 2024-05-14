Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.64 and last traded at $38.62. 5,742,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,655,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $301.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

