Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.83 and last traded at $59.90. 4,254,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 18,128,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,350,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $215,987,000 after purchasing an additional 157,458 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 37,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 36.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $162,861,000 after buying an additional 270,746 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

