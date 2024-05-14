M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 67,906 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 67,906 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $884,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $2.64 on Tuesday, reaching $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,853. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.32.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

