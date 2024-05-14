M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,290 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after acquiring an additional 445,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,072,000 after purchasing an additional 653,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.12. 457,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,246. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

