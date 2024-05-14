M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 152,719 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,719 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,870.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 297,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. 2,803,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.52. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $55.71.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

