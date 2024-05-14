M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 10,744.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.01. The company had a trading volume of 259,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

