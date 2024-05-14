M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 47,655 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,896. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 260.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

