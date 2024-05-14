M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 64,517 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of NetApp worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 48.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,543 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.05. 2,285,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

