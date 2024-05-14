Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 117.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FENC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 26.4 %

FENC traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. 1,063,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,731. The firm has a market cap of $201.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.92.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $228,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also

