Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

NYSE:SDHC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.27. 128,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,760. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDHC. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

