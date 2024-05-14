M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,680 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $36,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,605 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 797 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Autodesk by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 51,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.26 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

