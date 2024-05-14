Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,206 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Atmos Energy worth $35,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,990,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,356,000 after purchasing an additional 452,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,997,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,616,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,590,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,482,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Atmos Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,008,000 after acquiring an additional 242,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. UBS Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

ATO stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.25. 685,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

