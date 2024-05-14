M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $25.42 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 453,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,509 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $25,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.9 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. 517,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

