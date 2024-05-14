M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 50,559 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,559 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 13.0% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 21.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $161.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,252. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.46 and its 200-day moving average is $161.94. The company has a market capitalization of $284.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.