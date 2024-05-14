Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Lowered by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,248 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Exelon worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Exelon by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after buying an additional 277,635 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 84,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 91,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,301,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

