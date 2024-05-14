M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $20.40 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of IPG Photonics worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,136.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 79,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,587,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $960,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $90.02. 111,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.88. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.17.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,646.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,691,686.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,788 shares of company stock worth $2,595,508 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

