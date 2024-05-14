M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $19.99 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $19,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after acquiring an additional 63,239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 15.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 238,374 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Baidu by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after purchasing an additional 116,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Baidu by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,868,000 after purchasing an additional 78,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Baidu by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,164,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,706,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.04. 2,358,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $156.98.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

