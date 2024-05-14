M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $19.02 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,711,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HIG traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $101.36. The company had a trading volume of 678,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

