M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,473 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Graco worth $38,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Tobam lifted its position in Graco by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3,063.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,088 shares of company stock worth $4,000,485. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 237,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

