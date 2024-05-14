Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,215 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Oil Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 8,512.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 219,960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,319,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth about $666,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.18. 1,961,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $83.41.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

