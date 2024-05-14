Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.0% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,966,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,153,957,000 after buying an additional 515,481 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 71.2% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,306,688 shares of company stock valued at $593,390,927 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $453.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,075. The company has a market capitalization of $421.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

