Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 93,379 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,379 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap by 60.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,381,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,220,000 after purchasing an additional 892,996 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 480,021 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Snap by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,382,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after acquiring an additional 462,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,328,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 456,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,861.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,475,482 shares of company stock worth $20,101,811.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,469,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,127,441. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

