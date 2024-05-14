Nvwm LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,132,000 after acquiring an additional 827,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after acquiring an additional 814,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,054,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 645,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,810,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,981,000 after purchasing an additional 619,131 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,294 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

