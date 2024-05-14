Nvwm LLC Acquires 151 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOA. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,179,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 314.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AOA traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $73.57. 65,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,100. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

