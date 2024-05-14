monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in monday.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in monday.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in monday.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MNDY. KeyCorp began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY stock traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $184.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,815. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.41 and its 200 day moving average is $194.07. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,612.63 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. monday.com’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

