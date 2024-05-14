Nvwm LLC Sells 320 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $90.59. 9,347,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,514,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

