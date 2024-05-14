Nvwm LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA remained flat at $74.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,081,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.23.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

