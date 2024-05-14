Nvwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 735.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after buying an additional 312,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,054,000 after acquiring an additional 391,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. Barclays lifted their target price on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $60.04. 331,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,423. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.