Nvwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nvwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.79. 1,246,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

