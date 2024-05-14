Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.72 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,926 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $272,625,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $631,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,382 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $187,111,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $416,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,252 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,677.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,300,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $141,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,210 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,132,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,523,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

