Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 104,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $11,837,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $4,306,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.59. 1,031,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,534. The stock has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.62 and its 200-day moving average is $422.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.