Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Shares Down 0%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.42 and last traded at $40.53. 3,486,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 19,474,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 86,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

