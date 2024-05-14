Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.73. 10,470,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 48,075,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

