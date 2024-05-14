Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 597.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after buying an additional 1,216,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,871,000 after purchasing an additional 475,464 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,440,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,652,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,889,000 after acquiring an additional 390,362 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

ACGL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,143. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $100.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

