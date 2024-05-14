Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.78. 838,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,662. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

