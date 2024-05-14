Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $715,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after acquiring an additional 503,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in American International Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after acquiring an additional 604,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,305,000 after acquiring an additional 133,828 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,065,000 after buying an additional 290,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,395,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,800,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

AIG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.41. 1,475,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,291. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

