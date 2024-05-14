Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) vs. Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Head-To-Head Survey

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.47 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Freight Technologies $25.89 million 0.07 -$8.19 million N/A N/A

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Freight Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freight Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Leafbuyer Technologies and Freight Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Freight Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

