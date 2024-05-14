Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $7,797,194.30 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CAT traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.20. 1,003,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.60 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC increased their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

