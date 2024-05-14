NeurAxis (NRXS) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) is one of 76 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NeurAxis to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeurAxis and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.46 million -$14.63 million -0.62 NeurAxis Competitors $983.32 million $84.86 million -7.38

NeurAxis’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NeurAxis. NeurAxis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeurAxis Competitors 238 757 2015 101 2.64

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeurAxis and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 23.57%. Given NeurAxis’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeurAxis has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -594.55% N/A -899.27% NeurAxis Competitors -155.68% -41.93% -3.56%

Summary

NeurAxis rivals beat NeurAxis on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

NeurAxis Company Profile

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

