Insider Selling: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) Director Ronald C. Martin sold 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $24,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,744.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

OVLY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $206.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

