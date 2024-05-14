Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Buys £14,687.15 in Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Crossley bought 7,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £14,687.15 ($18,446.56).

On Monday, April 8th, Nigel Crossley sold 212,403 shares of Serco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £395,069.58 ($496,193.90).

Shares of SRP stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 185.10 ($2.32). 5,321,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Serco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 135.30 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 193.10 ($2.43). The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,028.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 1,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

