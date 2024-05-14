Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Lifted to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RSI. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.60.

Shares of TSE RSI traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.90. 437,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$754.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.58. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$4.96 and a 52-week high of C$6.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 62,370 shares of company stock worth $323,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

